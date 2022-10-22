CDC director Rochelle Walensky tests positive for COVID-19, health officials say

Walensky isolating at home, according to CDC

WASHINGTON -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night.

According to a release from the CDC, Walensky is up to date with her vaccines and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, health officials said Walensky is isolating at home and will participate in her planned meetings virtually.

CDC senior staff and close contacts have been informed of her positive test and are taking appropriate action to monitor their health, the release said.