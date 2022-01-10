'Omicron tsunami': 2 pediatric deaths as NJ COVID hospitalizations surge

Murphy said more residents are hospitalized right now than at any point since the end of April 2020, and over the past week alone, both the ICU and ventilator numbers are up significantly and have roughly doubled since Christmas.
Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli reported the highest number of pediatric COVID hospitalizations since the pandemic began, and she said there have sadly been two pediatric fatalities, though she did not offer any more information.
Hospitalizations have increased steadily throughout the past week, with 5,155 patients on January 3 skyrocketing to 6,075 reported Sunday. Officials said 843 patients were in the ICU, with 474 on ventilators.
Officials said the percentage of infections among individuals who have at least completed their primary vaccination courses has been creeping up over the past several weeks, but the unvaccinated are testing positive by a rate of more than two to one.
New Jersey also reported an additional 29 COVID-related deaths, bringing the cumulative total to 26,625.
Since schools have reopened at the end of the summer, there have been 384 total outbreaks impacting just under 1,900 students and just over 340 staff.
Roughly 168,000 more New Jersey residents got booster shots over the past week.
Elsewhere in the state, Newark's vaccine requirement to enter certain establishments took effect Monday.
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka reminded residents, visitors, and businesses proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required for customers age 5 and older to enter certain establishments and facilities, including bars, restaurants, nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and exercise establishments, indoor event sites, and all indoor public spaces, among others. A full list can be found here.
The city said it will continue to monitor the impact that the rise in the positivity rate is having on its residents, and it will revisit the impact and effectiveness of the mandate on February 1.
"Most recently, our three-day test positivity rate has risen to more than 36%, and we can't afford for COVID-19 to exponentially spread throughout our community if everyone is not vaccinated," Baraka said. "We know that the vaccine is another form of protection and although it may not stop someone from contracting the virus, it can keep you from being hospitalized. We will continue to be guided by data, and will continue to do what is necessary to prevent further spread to protect the people of Newark, those who work here, and visit."
Establishments affected by the executive order must prominently post signage at their entrances notifying the public of the vaccination entry requirement. Masks are also still required at all times for all residents and visitors over the age of 2 years old while indoors at any public facility in the city.
Additionally, all patrons must be seated at a bar and wear masks unless they are actually eating or drinking.
In Orange, the mayor said that due to the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the area, all municipal buildings will be closed to employees and the public through Friday, January 14, 2022, and will reopen Monday, January 17, 2022, safety permitting.
Buildings closed to the public will include: City Hall, the Orange Police Station, The Orange Municipal Court, The Orange Fire House, the Orange Public Library, and The Brook Alley Public Works Facility.
