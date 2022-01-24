coronavirus new jersey

NJ COVID Omicron update: Cases down 51% in the last week

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey is among the list of states, including New York, which are seeing more positive signs in the fight again COVID and the omicron variant.

In the last week alone, the 7-day average for new daily cases in the Garden State has dropped 51%.

The news comes as students in New Jersey's fourth-largest school district return to in-person learning.

Paterson public schools have been conducting remote classes since students returned from winter break due to the large number of COVID cases among students and staff.

Elsewhere in the state, Rutgers University announced over the weekend it will require COVID booster shots for all students before the start of the new semester.



In-person classes resume in New Brunswick next week, on January 31.

Students with a medical or religious exemption are excused from the new requirement.

ALSO READ | 5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.



