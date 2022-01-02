New York City testing sites experiencing longer lines, while CDC shortens isolation guidelines

Students are returning to school Monday for in-person learning and extra precautions have been put in place to assure students stay safe.
"We want to know that they are clean and well, and they can go, and we hope that the schools keep their protocols and that the kids are safe," said Celina Khury-Morejon a parent.
But what if you or your child tests positive?
Dr. Fauci was asked today if the latest CDC guidelines to to isolate for only five days if you test positive for covid, but not symptomatic are driven by pressure from business.
"You do want to get people out into the workplace if they are without symptoms," said Dr. Fauci. "And in the second half of a 10-day period, which would normally be a 10-day isolation period, the likelihood of transmissibility is considerably lower in that second half of a five -- of a 10-day period."
And parents getting ready to send kids to school are hoping they'll be safe to stay in person, despite the omicron surge.
"Their social development and just to get quality education, we think there's no substitute to them being in school so we're glad the school is creating a safe environment for that," said Celina Khury-Morejon a parent.
Mayor Eric Adams told Eyewitness News today that school is one of the safest places they can be.
"When the child is home, they're not staying at home," said Adams. "They're outside in the street without a mask without any structured environment. School is the place they're going to be and we're going to do it in the safe way. And the UFT has been a great partner in making sure we get this right we're going to get it right."
