coronavirus testing

New York City testing sites experiencing longer lines, while CDC shortens isolation guidelines

EMBED <>More Videos

NYC testing sites have longer lines, CDC shortens isolation guidelines

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Pop up PCR and rapid test sites across the city once again have long lines of people hoping to get the all clear to go back to work and back to school.

Students are returning to school Monday for in-person learning and extra precautions have been put in place to assure students stay safe.

"We want to know that they are clean and well, and they can go, and we hope that the schools keep their protocols and that the kids are safe," said Celina Khury-Morejon a parent.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: LIRR union sounds alarm over uncollected COVID-19 test samples
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett has the Eyewitness News exclusive.



But what if you or your child tests positive?

Dr. Fauci was asked today if the latest CDC guidelines to to isolate for only five days if you test positive for covid, but not symptomatic are driven by pressure from business.

"You do want to get people out into the workplace if they are without symptoms," said Dr. Fauci. "And in the second half of a 10-day period, which would normally be a 10-day isolation period, the likelihood of transmissibility is considerably lower in that second half of a five -- of a 10-day period."

ALSO READ | Long Island woman arrested for giving teen COVID vaccine inside her home without permission
EMBED More News Videos

A Long Island woman has been arrested for giving a teen an unauthorized COVID vaccine shot inside her Sea Cliff home.



And parents getting ready to send kids to school are hoping they'll be safe to stay in person, despite the omicron surge.

"Their social development and just to get quality education, we think there's no substitute to them being in school so we're glad the school is creating a safe environment for that," said Celina Khury-Morejon a parent.

Mayor Eric Adams told Eyewitness News today that school is one of the safest places they can be.

"When the child is home, they're not staying at home," said Adams. "They're outside in the street without a mask without any structured environment. School is the place they're going to be and we're going to do it in the safe way. And the UFT has been a great partner in making sure we get this right we're going to get it right."



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityback to schoolcdccoronavirus testingpandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
NYC schools set to reopen after break with new COVID safety measures
Murphy: Decision for remote learning up to school districts
Exclusive: LIRR union sounds alarm over uncollected COVID test samples
COVID tests to decide if Yonkers classes will resume in-person
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snowstorm threatens NJ; NYC on northern edge
Adams on COVID surge: 'We must pivot and evolve with it'
NYC schools set to reopen after break with new COVID safety measures
Powerball jackpot climbs to $525M; Three $50K tickets sold in New York
Frightening moments as railing collapses during Eagles-Washington game
Man struck, killed by FDNY ambulance in the Bronx
COVID Update: Experts concerned about post-New Year's surge
Show More
Dog rescued by 2 skiers after avalanche in Colorado
Search on for suspect who robbed NYC flower shop
NHL equipment manager thanks fan who noticed his melanoma
Crews rescue 21 people on stuck tram cars in New Mexico
NYC reports 1st murder of the year after woman stabbed near diner
More TOP STORIES News