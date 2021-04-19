coronavirus new jersey

NJ COVID Update: New Jersey residents, all in US ages 16 and up now eligible for COVID vaccination

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ residents, all in US ages 16 and up now eligible for COVID vaccination

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Monday to include all residents ages 16 and up.

New Jersey is the last in the Tri-State area and among the last in the nation to open up vaccine eligibility to any adult, though 16- and 17-year-old recipients may only receive the Pfizer vaccine and an appointment is still required.

Monday was the deadline set by the Biden administration to expand eligibility, meaning vaccines are now available to everyone in the nation 16 and up.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is urging people not to wait.

"As of Monday, there is no more list," he said. "As of Monday, you can come get a vaccination if you want it. As of Monday, everybody 16 and up can get a vaccine now if you want it. If you signed those lists and you are waiting, now is the time to get it. They are going to call you. Everybody is eligible."

The expansion comes even with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine temporarily off the market after a handful of women developed life-threatening blood clots.

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he expects a CDC panel to bring back the J&J shot by the end of this week.

"I would think that we're not going to go beyond Friday in the extension of this pause," he said. "There will very likely be a decision. I don't want to get ahead of them, but I don't think that they're going to completely cancel."

ALSO READ | Dog rescued after getting paw stuck in escalator at Journal Square PATH Station
EMBED More News Videos

Port Authority Police officers Anthony Manfrendini and Matthew Maiello say they heard the dog's yelping and its owners panicked screams Wednesday after 1 p.m. at the Journal Square Path Station in Jersey City.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
How to get the vaccine in NYC, Tri-State area
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseynewarkmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthcollege studentsnew jerseynew jersey newscollegenew york red bulls
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
COVID News: 140,000 US kids have lost a caretaker to the virus
Mental health information and resources
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News