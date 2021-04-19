NJ COVID Update: New Jersey residents, all in US ages 16 and up now eligible for COVID vaccination

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2434166" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Port Authority Police officers Anthony Manfrendini and Matthew Maiello say they heard the dog's yelping and its owners panicked screams Wednesday after 1 p.m. at the Journal Square Path Station in Jersey City.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility Monday to include all residents ages 16 and up.New Jersey is the last in the Tri-State area and among the last in the nation to open up vaccine eligibility to any adult, though 16- and 17-year-old recipients may only receive the Pfizer vaccine and an appointment is still required.Monday was the deadline set by the Biden administration to expand eligibility, meaning vaccines are now available to everyone in the nation 16 and up.Newark Mayor Ras Baraka is urging people not to wait."As of Monday, there is no more list," he said. "As of Monday, you can come get a vaccination if you want it. As of Monday, everybody 16 and up can get a vaccine now if you want it. If you signed those lists and you are waiting, now is the time to get it. They are going to call you. Everybody is eligible."The expansion comes even with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine temporarily off the market after a handful of women developed life-threatening blood clots.On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said he expects a CDC panel to bring back the J&J shot by the end of this week."I would think that we're not going to go beyond Friday in the extension of this pause," he said. "There will very likely be a decision. I don't want to get ahead of them, but I don't think that they're going to completely cancel."