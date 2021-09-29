Health & Fitness

COVID NYC: Pop-up vaccination sites opening outside 2 subway stations

EMBED <>More Videos

Pop-up vax sites open outside 2 NYC subway stations

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The state is opening two new pop-up vaccination sites outside New York City subway stations, as the MTA steps up mask enforcement throughout the city's transit system.

The pop-up vaccination sites are located at 180th Street in the Bronx and the Broadway junction station in Brooklyn.

Both open at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

This comes as MTA officers descended on rush hour commuters in Penn Station Tuesday.

They will be doing more of that today at subway stations across the city.

They are handing out free masks, and anyone who refuses to wear one will get a $50 ticket.

Compliance has slipped below 90% in recent weeks, and officials are hoping to reverse that trend.

EMBED More News Videos

The MTA is putting its crackdown into motion with the first large-scale enforcement of the mask mandate since it was imposed a year ago.



The mask mandate applies across the board, in subways and on commuter rail lines.

Masks are not required in open-air, above-ground stations.

"We put a lot of effort into trying to get them to realize it's still a rule, it's a law," said MTA Chief Safety Officer Patrick Warren. "And it's for their own health and the health of everyone around them."



Riders aren't thrilled about it, but realize they have little choice.

LIRR commuter Craig West only had to be told once.

"And I had to wear it. And I'm not happy about wearing it, but it's not the biggest deal in the world, you know?" West said.

Over the past last year, MTA police have only handed out about a dozen tickets. That may change in the coming days.

But officials say this is really not about tickets or fines, but getting people to mask up.

ALSO READ | Equity Report: Racial gaps in health insurance in New York City
EMBED More News Videos

COVID-19 doesn't discriminate against who gets sick, but some some groups have been hit harder. And they're the most likely not to have insurance.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybronxbrooklynmtaface masklirrreopen nycsubwaypenn stationcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Brooklyn Diocese Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio resigning
Woman walking back to apartment struck and killed
Woman shot in hand, man in chest after gunfire erupts in NYC
Petito family reveals Gabby-inspired tattoos, launches foundation
Equity Report: Racial gaps in health insurance in New York City
AccuWeather: Autumn breeze
Concerns over supply shortages amid cargo ship backup as holidays near
Show More
Powerball: No winner, jackpot soars to $570 million
Jesse Palmer set to host 'The Bachelor'
Woman groped by man inside NYC ice cream shop
Report: Jet was going slower than usual before fatal crash in CT
Exclusive: MTA police enforce mask mandate in Penn Station
More TOP STORIES News