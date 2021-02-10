coronavirus new york

Coronavirus New York: 11 more pop-up vaccination sites coming this week

Coronavirus Update for New York
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 11 more community-based pop-up vaccination sites are coming online this week at community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers.

The sites are expected to vaccinate more than 3,100 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week.

The pop-up vaccinations are by appointment only and appointments should be scheduled directly with the host site or partner provider.

Since January 15, Cuomo says the community-based pop-up sites have enabled approximately 30,000 New Yorkers to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Officials say the sites will be re-established in three weeks to administer second doses.

"The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID, however to be truly effective, we must ensure it is distributed fairly and equitably," Cuomo said. "The sad truth is that not only has COVID devastated communities of color on a much larger scale than white ones, but there continues to be skepticism towards the vaccine itself, especially in the Black community. That's why this effort continues to be so critical to our success -- by setting up these sites and partnering directly with the leaders and organizations who are trusted voices in these communities, we can simultaneously ensure access to the vaccine, while instilling confidence in it as well."

LIST OF POP-UP SITES:



Queens

Korean Community Services
203-05 32nd Avenue
Bayside, NY
Open Thursday, February 11 and Friday, February 12; 9AM - 5PM

NYCHA Shelton Houses
89-09 162nd Street
Jamaica, NY
Saturday, February 13; 9AM-5PM

Sikh Cultural Society
95-30 118th Street
South Richmond, NY
Friday, February 12; 9AM-5PM

Manhattan

Confucius Plaza Community Center
33 Bowery Street
New York, NY

Saturday, February 13; 9AM - 5PM

Hamilton Madison House/NYCHA Smith Houses
50 Madison Street
New York, NY
Sunday, February 14, 9AM - 6PM

NYCHA Marshall Plaza
1970 Amsterdam Avenue
New York, NY
Sunday, February 14; 9AM - 3PM

NYCHA Baruch Houses/Grand Street Settlement
80 Pitt Street
New York, NY
Saturday, February 13; 9AM - 2:30PM

Long Island

Gerald Ryan Outreach Center
1434 Straight Path
Wyandanch, NY
Friday, February 12; 9AM-2PM

Magnolia Center
700 Magnolia Blvd
Long Beach, NY

Thursday, February 11; 10AM - 3PM

Hudson Valley

People's Place
17 St. James Street
Kingston, NY
Friday, February 12 - 9AM - 5PM

MLK Community Center
110 Bethune Blvd
Spring Valley, NY
Thursday, February 11 - 9AM - 5PM

