coronavirus new york

More contagious COVID variant found in man who works at New York jewelry store

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a case of the more contagious COVID variant has been identified in Saratoga, New York.

The case was detected in a symptomatic man in his 60s, who works at a jewelry store, N. Fox Jewelers, in Saratoga Springs.
EMBED More News Videos

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a case of the new COVID variant has been identified in Saratoga, New York.


He says that he did not travel recently, suggesting community spread.

"The symptoms are not more severe, and he appears to be on the mend," Cuomo said. "It apparently has no difference from the vaccine point of view -- not more deadly but it is more transmittable, which means higher positivity rate, higher infection rate, higher hospitalization rate."

Three other people associated with the store have tested positive for COVID, but it is not yet clear if those three cases have the new variant or not.

The state's lab in Wadsworth is running tests on them now.

RELATED | NY schools can now stay open even if regions surpass 9% positivity
EMBED More News Videos

This new guidance applies to New York City schools amid increasing positivity.



"From a public health point of view, it's about contact tracing," Cuomo said. "We have to make sure we are doing everything we can do to effective contact tracing of this case."

Cuomo said the state has conducted 5,000 tests for the new strain and suspected if other states tested for it as robustly they, too, would detect it.

The jewelry store was closed from December 24 through Monday, January 4.

Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo is blasting hospitals for slow vaccination rates in the state. Cuomo said about 46% of the vaccines sent to the hospitals have been used. He said that if the hospitals don't start vaccinating quickly, within 7 days of receiving the vaccine, they will lose the right to vaccinate or be fined. That had Mayor Bill de Blasio blasting the governor for attacking an already taxed healthcare system.

Officials have offered no single reason for that slow vaccination rate. So far, about 300,000 people in New York have received their vaccination. 110,000 have been vaccinated in New York City.

TRENDING | Bright blue UFO seen crashing into ocean near Hawaii prompts calls to 911, FAA
EMBED More News Videos

An unidentified flying object spotted in Hawaii caught enough people's attention to get the Federal Aviation Administration involved.


The state is asking anyone who went to the store from December 18 through December 24 to contact them and get a test immediately.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City



COVID Vaccine Calculator: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthandrew cuomomedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
COVID Live Updates: FDA will not approve cutting vaccine doses
Some NYC schools close amid COVID vaccine push
COVID Live Updates: Record number of Americans hospitalized
Who is next in line to get COVID vaccine in NYC?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some NYC schools close amid COVID vaccine push
Woman viciously attacked in subway stairwell speaks out
Biden, Trump warn of high stakes of Georgia Senate runoffs
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
NYPD: Officers fire shots at man armed with knife in NYC
England faces lockdown that will last at least six weeks
AccuWeather: Clouds and limited sun
Show More
COVID Live Updates: FDA will not approve cutting vaccine doses
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
Sandy Hook massacre 1st responder dies of COVID-19
Alex Trebek urges viewers to open hearts to COVID victims
WI pharmacist charged for spoiled COVID vaccine, thought it was unsafe: prosecutors
More TOP STORIES News