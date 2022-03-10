Coyote sightings on Long Island prompt warnings to residents

Nassau County's SPCA says don't feed your pets outside and keep garbage and compost inaccessible.
They say if you see a coyote, do not run, and they also recommend you make loud noises and wave your arms.
Fencing your yard may also deter coyotes.
The recent coyote sightings have been in Lattingtown and other communities along the North Shore.
The SPCA says if you see a coyote exhibiting threatening behavior, dial 911.
