Coyote sightings on Long Island prompt warnings to residents

WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by.

LATTINGTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A series of coyote sightings on Long Island has prompted a warning that applies to anyone who lives in an area with the animals.Nassau County's SPCA says don't feed your pets outside and keep garbage and compost inaccessible.They say if you see a coyote, do not run, and they also recommend you make loud noises and wave your arms.Fencing your yard may also deter coyotes.The recent coyote sightings have been in Lattingtown and other communities along the North Shore.The SPCA says if you see a coyote exhibiting threatening behavior, dial 911.----------