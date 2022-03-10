Pets & Animals

Coyote sightings on Long Island prompt warnings to residents

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Coyote sightings prompt warnings to Long Island residents

LATTINGTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A series of coyote sightings on Long Island has prompted a warning that applies to anyone who lives in an area with the animals.

Nassau County's SPCA says don't feed your pets outside and keep garbage and compost inaccessible.

They say if you see a coyote, do not run, and they also recommend you make loud noises and wave your arms.

ALSO READ | Reporter's mom crashes his live shot to say 'Hi, baby!' | VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

WSYX reporter Myles Harris was in the field in Columbus, Ohio, reporting Tuesday when his mom happened to drive by.



Fencing your yard may also deter coyotes.

The recent coyote sightings have been in Lattingtown and other communities along the North Shore.

The SPCA says if you see a coyote exhibiting threatening behavior, dial 911.


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnassau countylattingtownwild animalscoyotesanimalanimal newsanimal attackanimals
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Generosity at NYC restaurant goes long way to help people of Ukraine
Area dealerships overcharging tens of thousands on car lease buyouts
Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
How you can help Ukraine
Subway hammer attack suspect arrested, charged with hate crime
AccuWeather: Mild break
NY grants 1st pot sales licenses to people with prior weed convictions
Show More
Giant venomous spider poised to spread across East Coast: scientists
Hawaii to lift last US state mask mandate by March 26
Student loans could be canceled for 100K under new rules
MLB cancels more games as gap narrows in bargaining
Exclusive: Dad describes dropping son out window to escape NJ fire
More TOP STORIES News