Crash sends police car over curb and into pedestrians in Brooklyn, officials ay

By Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people including two police officers were injured when a crash sent a police car over a curb and into pedestrians in Brooklyn, officials report.

The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at 51 Street and 13th Avenue in Borough Park, FDNY reports.

The police car was t-boned by a minivan before jumping the curb, striking two women and a storefront. The driver of the minivan was also injured.

Police officers were responding to a call at the time, and their lights and sirens were on. Officials say it is unclear who had the green light.

Everyone is expected to be okay, and suffered neck and back pain.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
borough parknew york citybrooklynaccident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man vandalizes iconic Wall Street Charging Bull landmark with metal object
Woman sexually abused while sleeping inside NYC subway station
AccuWeather: Partly sunny on Sunday
Kawhi Leonard's sister a suspect in California murder
Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams in US Open final
Antonio Brown reaches agreement with Patriots after release from Raiders: ESPN
Man robs mom, 7-year-old daughter as they carry groceries in NYC
Show More
35 cats, 19 dogs rescued from Dorian up for adoption on LI
Syracuse welcomes Central Park 5 member to coveted campus
Optimum restores service to some customers following outages
19-year-old day care worker murdered 4-month-old: Police
Stranded North Carolinians take stock of Dorian's damage
More TOP STORIES News