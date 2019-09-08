Crash sends police car over curb and into pedestrians in Brooklyn, officials ay

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Five people including two police officers were injured when a crash sent a police car over a curb and into pedestrians in Brooklyn, officials report.The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at 51 Street and 13th Avenue in Borough Park, FDNY reports.The police car was t-boned by a minivan before jumping the curb, striking two women and a storefront. The driver of the minivan was also injured.Police officers were responding to a call at the time, and their lights and sirens were on. Officials say it is unclear who had the green light.Everyone is expected to be okay, and suffered neck and back pain.----------