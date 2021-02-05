COVID vaccine-seeking seniors from NY turned away in CT

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9598258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10315474" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When Brian Myers suffered a stroke in January and collapsed on the floor, his rescue dog Sadie was right there to help save his life.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WATERFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A Connecticut CVS pharmacy says it had to turn away a group of New York seniors who traveled there to try to get vaccinated against COVID-19.Waterford Police say the group made reservations online but were turned away because they did not meet the residency criteria.The average age of those in the group was about 80.According to police, no one was arrested.Connecticut is currently ranked fourth in the country in distributing the vaccine.And Governor Ned Lamont says the state will not bend its rules."You've got to live here in Connecticut or work here in Connecticut," he said. "You've got to identify yourself as such when you sign onto that CVS site to make that appointment for your vaccination. You're going to have to show proof of where you're from, and you're going to have to prove you're over the age of 75."In addition to those meeting the age and residency requirements, people eligible for vaccines in Connecticut include healthcare workers and medical first responders who face a risk of COVID-19 exposure; and long-term care facility residents and staff members.