Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment probe: Report

Cuomo is facing allegations from a string of women who claim he acted inappropriately or sexually harassed them.
The two outside lawyers hired by the attorney general have been conducting interviews for several months.
The governor has denied sexually harassing anyone.
Cuomo's office released the following statement to Eyewitness News in response to the reports:
"We have said repeatedly that the Governor doesn't want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General's review."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
