reopen ny

NYC gets rid of schools 2 case rule; curfews lifted at many businesses, but not restaurants

EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor pushes to change 'two case' rule in NYC schools

NEW YORK (WABC) -- When New York City schoolchildren are dismissed, they're never really sure whether they'll return the next day. Because all it takes to shut down a public school is two unrelated COVID-19 cases.

It's known as the "two case" rule. And on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio says that needs to change.

"I think what folks feel-and they're right-is that the two case rule had outlived its usefulness," de Blasio said. "So it will be gone. There will be a new rule in place soon."

But in the past several months, it's happened more than 2,000 times. A maddening measure of unpredictability in an uncertain time-for students and their parents. Barely 30% of the city's public school students have returned to the classrooms. That is to say some 70% are still learning remotely.

"We recognize that repeated closures, result in social, emotional, and educational harm to kids and families," said NYC Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi. "Our aim is to strike the right balance, while retaining our gold standard of stringent safety measures for schools."



The mayor once ordered schools closed if the citywide positivity rate rose to 3%. The rate today is more than double that. But the rate in the schools is extremely low and millions have been vaccinated, including 65,000 teachers. The president of the teachers union today sounded a note of caution, saying in a statement:

"Students now account for two-thirds of the new infections. Any change to the two-case rule has to take the safety of children and their families into account, not the Mayor's need for a Monday morning announcement."

The replacement for the two-case rule is not yet known. Still, Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross Porter said the district will focus on handwashing, mask-wearing, and social distancing to stop COVID outbreaks, instead of sudden closures.

"The consistency will do wonders for instruction, without interruptions due to building closures teachers will be able to continue to connect more deeply with the students and better understand their academic needs," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

In New York State the 11 p.m. curfew has ended for movie theaters, casinos, bowling alleys, billiard halls, and gyms.



Meanwhile in New York State, the 11 p.m. curfew has ended for movie theaters, casinos, bowling alleys, billiard halls, and gyms.

However, the COVID pandemic curfew remains in place for restaurants. Capacity is still limited to 50% in the city.

That's because of concerns over a more contagious COVID variant.

However, the latest data shows cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all trending down in New York City.

Mayor de Blasio says the city is well on its way to a major milestone.

"I think, you know, we're, we're going to hit that goal of five million fully vaccinated, New Yorkers by June, by summer," he said. "I think it's going to be verifiable that this is a place you can come and do a lot of great activities, a lot of great outdoor, cultural activities, outdoor dining, and a lot of other things and be safe, and so I think it'll be a big part of our recovery."

The mayor said that in light of the good data, parents can continue to opt-in to in-person learning until Friday.

ALSO READ | Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from Brooklyn luxury high-rise
EMBED More News Videos

Some neighbors have compared the shrieking sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to nails on a chalkboard.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew yorkwestchester countyrockland countyorange countynassau countysuffolk countynew york cityback to schoolmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomotheater
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NY
COVID Updates: 1 in 10 people in US has tested positive for virus
COVID Updates: New pandemic air travel record set at US airports
Up Close: Reopening NYC, city mayor race, Cuomo's growing scandal
COVID Updates: Cornell University requires vaccinated students for fall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'He hit me hard': 75-year-old victim in random NYC attack speaks out
All adults eligible for COVID vaccine in New Jersey starting April 19
COVID Updates: 1 in 10 people in US has tested positive for virus
Lady Gaga's foundation pushing pledge to help prevent suicide
Bar event linked to 46 COVID cases, school closure, CDC says
Jets trade quarterback Sam Darnold to Panthers
2 dead in truck crash that shut down part of LIE for 8 hours
Show More
MLB team fills stands with fans who accept 'calculated risk'
Prayer vigil held for rapper DMX outside hospital
Paterson introduces plan to fight high crime areas
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Norwegian asks CDC to allow cruises from US in July
More TOP STORIES News