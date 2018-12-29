Custom wheelchair stolen from Queens teen on Christmas night

A heartless theft targeted a disabled teenager in Queens on Christmas night.Michelle Molina, 18, depends on her $6,000 custom wheelchair to get around.Molina suffers from Rett Syndrome, and cannot speak.Each night, her mother would chain the heavy wheelchair to a fence outside their Jackson Heights apartment. She was heartbroken after waking up the day after Christmas to realize someone had cut the chain and stolen the wheelchair.Molina has been using a borrowed wheelchair since the theft, but her family says it doesn't meet her needs.Her family is hoping the thief will have a heart and return the customized wheelchair before school starts up again next week.----------