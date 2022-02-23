Gov. Hochul announces $60+ million investment into New York cybersecurity

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A Joint Security Operations Center will open in Brooklyn to help combat cyber attacks in New York.Governor Kathy Hochul was joined by several mayors on Tuesday to announce the Joint Security Operations Center, which will be the first of its kind in the nation."I'm proud to announce this dynamic and innovative partnership to establish the Joint Security Operations Center in collaboration with New York City, our upstate cities, and government and business leaders across the state," Hochul said. "Cybersecurity has been a priority for my administration since day one, and this command center will strengthen our ability to protect New York's institutions, infrastructure, our citizens and public safety."The cyber command center will provide a statewide view of cyber threats and help improve coordinated efforts between local, state and federal governments."Proactive cybersecurity incident response and recovery planning will help mitigate risk and ensure a unified response when an incident happens," said Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Jen Easterly. "Collaboration is at the heart of CISA's mission, and we look forward to supporting this effort as it becomes operational."Hochul said the state would set aside $61.9 million in the 2023 state budget for the beefed up cybersecurity measures.New York City, Albany, Syracuse, Buffalo, Rochester, and Yonkers will all be a part of the partnership."We know that when it comes to cyberattacks, the difference between a minor disruption and a catastrophe can be a matter of minutes," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. "That is why the new Joint Security Operations Center will take an integrated and holistic approach to hardening our cyber defenses across the state."The collaboration will bring together cybersecurity teams from several state entities like Division of Homeland Security, NYPD, MTA, Port Authority as well as federal agencies.There will also be a $30 million "shared services" program that will help local governments deploy high quality cyber defenses.----------