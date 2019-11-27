Deliveryman on bicycle 'doored,' then gets summons while lying on Manhattan street

Video that was obtained by The Gothamist showed the cyclist cross from one side of the street to the other before slamming into the door in Chelsea Monday.
He remains on the ground as passersby rush to his aid, and another video shows an NYPD officer asking him if he was riding in the bike lane and then informing him he would be getting a summons.
The NYPD said Wednesday that summonses should not have been issued to either the bicyclist or the driver because an officer needs to personally witness the incident to issue a summons.
"In this instance, the NYPD is voiding the summons issued on Monday, November 25, to the bicyclist in the 13th Precinct," the NYPD said in a statement. "It appears that the bicyclist was riding outside the designated bicycle lane when he was struck by the car door. However, in accordance with NYPD guidelines and policies, an on-duty, uniformed officer working in his geographic assignment must personally witness a violation in order to issue a summons, even when video of the incident exists. In this case, no officer personally witnessed the incident. The video appears to show the motorist also in violation of state vehicle and traffic law but was not summonsed for the above reason."
