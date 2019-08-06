DA: Queens man tries to rape woman, beats her 94-year-old mother

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Authorities in Queens say a man is charged with trying to rape a woman and then beating the woman's 94-year-old mother.27-year-old Solomon Hudgins tore a screen of a bathroom window at about 2 a.m. Sunday and entered the home in Flushing, according to Acting Queens District Attorney John Ryan.With his pants down and genitals exposed, Hudgins tried to force himself on a 64-year-old woman as he groped her and then beat the mother with a phone when she tried to call for help, Ryan said.The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended a short distance from the victims' apartment."This was a vicious attack on a 64-year-old woman, who did her best to fight off the nearly-naked defendant in the middle of the night," said Ryan. "The victim's 94-year-old mother tried to call the police, only to have the defendant grab the phone from her and strike her with it."Hudgins is charged with burglary, attempted rape, assault, sexual abuse, forcible touching and criminal mischief.He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.----------