Small plane crashes on highway in Westchester County; 1 dead, 1 injured, state police say

HARRISON, Westchester County (WABC) -- One person was killed and another injured after a small plane crashed on a highway in Westchester County.

What should have been a normal flight turned fatal as a 32-year-old Monsey man was killed and another person onboard is now listed in stable condition.

The pilot of the aircraft tried to get to safety as it fell from the sky, landing on the median of I-684 just short of Westchester County Airport.

Wreckage from the single-engine plane was found near Exit 2 as first responders and investigators swarmed around the plane, trying to get those inside to safety.

The flight took a turn for the worse when it suddenly dropped.

The pilot had been trying to land at the nearby airport after declaring an emergency.

Pilot: Tower, 2-9-8-papa-mike is emergency inbound straight in for 1-6.

Tower: November 2-9-8-papa-Mike, Westchester Tower. Windspeed 012 gust 22, lights are up, runway 1-6, cleared to land.

Pilot: Cleared to land 1-6 2-9-8-papa-Mike.

The plane that didn't reach its destination, had taken off from Linden, New Jersey just after 6 p.m. and was heading north, up the Hudson when it suddenly dropped in altitude at a rate of about 1,000 feet per minute and made a hard right turn toward White Plains.

The National Transportation Safety Board reported the crash just an hour and fifteen minutes after takeoff.

The NTSB and the FAA will investigate what exactly went wrong.

The pilot and passenger's identities have not yet been released.

I-684 has been reopened and cleared following the crash.

Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement regarding Thursday night's plane crash.

"I have been briefed on a small aircraft crash near Exit 2 on I-684 in the City of Harrison in Westchester County. State Police immediately responded with local emergency responders and determined there were two people on board, one person has been confirmed deceased and the other is in serious condition. The highway has been closed in both directions as the investigation continues. The crash also caused an aviation gas spill, which DEC is working rapidly to contain and clean up. My heart goes out to the loved ones of those on board during this tragic incident, and I am praying for a safe recovery for the injured individual."

