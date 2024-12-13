Highway shut down after small plane crash in Westchester County; 1 dead: State Police

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- One person has died after a small plane crashed on the highway in Westchester County on Thursday night, according to State Police.

I-684 is shut down near Exit 2 on the NB side and Exit 3 on the SB side in Harrison after a small plane crashed on the highway, according to State Police.

Police responded to a report of a plane crash on I-684 near Exit 2 in Harrison, Westchester County at about 7 p.m.

I-684 is closed in both directions and detours are in place, police said.

The initial investigation determined there were two individuals on the plane and one is confirmed dead, according to police.

