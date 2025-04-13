24-year-old fatally shot in front of Bronx home

THROGGS NECK, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police want to know who shot and killed a 24-year-old in front of his home in the Bronx.

Shots rang out on the 200 block of Quincy Street in Throggs Neck shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday. Jeremy Ortega was struck twice in the chest and raced to Jacobi Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

As tears spilled out in the neighborhood, so did mourners. There is still no word on a motive.

A distant relative tells Eyewitness News that Ortega turned 24 last weekend only to be gunned down a week later right in front of his home.

Neighbors describe the area as a quiet, peaceful residential block in the Bronx that is removed from violent crime -- until now.

"It is one of the quietest neighborhoods, probably in the Bronx. Yeah -- stuff like this -- it's not common. So when you see this, it shocks you," said a resident.

Ortega's family moved to the block this year.

Police say they are looking for several suspects.

