Dad smothered 1-month-old baby to death with pillow in Bronx: Police

(Photo/Shutterstock)

OLINVILLE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say a man is under arrest for allegedly smothering his child to death with a pillow.

The 1-month-old child was discovered unconscious in an apartment on Holland Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The child, Kaseem Watkins, was taken to Montefiore North Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police announced Thursday night that his dad, 27-year-old Teshawn Watkins was arrested on multiple charges including murder, manslaughter, reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Few other details were released.

