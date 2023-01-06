NJ artist 'The College Cuber' creates portrait of Damar Hamlin using Rubik's Cubes

Dylan Sadiq told Storyful that a typical mosaic takes him three hours to complete.

Dylan Sadiq, also known as 'The College Cuber,' created a portrait of Damar Hamlin using pieces of Rubik's Cubes.

BAYONNE, New Jersey -- A New Jersey artist is paying tribute to Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin after the football player suffered a cardiac arrest during this week's Monday Night Football game.

He shared a timelapse video on social media of him building the portrait inside his Bayonne studio.

Sadiq told Storyful that a typical mosaic takes him three hours to complete.

Though the 24-year-old Hamlin remains listed in critical condition in the intensive care unit of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, his doctors provided encouraging news on his recovery on Thursday.

Aside from being able to communicate, Hamlin has also been able to grip people's hands.

"So we know that it's not only that the lights are on. We know that he's home. And it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain, which is greatly gratifying for all of us," Dr. Timothy Pritts said. "He still has significant progress he needs to make, but this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

