Jordan Neely subway death: Protesters clash with police; 11 arrested

NOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Protesters took to the street Monday night in New York City after the death of Jordan Neely.
There were clashes with police near the Broadway-Lafayette St Station, where Neely died after he was put in a chokehold by a bystander.
The NYPD confirmed that there were 11 arrests made. A Molotov cocktail was also found on the ground.
There have been protests every night since the story first came to light last week.
A grand jury is expected to decide if Marine veteran Daniel Penny will face criminal charges for Neely's death.
Neely had a history of mental illness.
On Saturday, a group of protesters stopped subway service for a time when they got in front of a train on the Upper East Side.
ALSO READ | Subway chokehold: Friend of Jordan Neely speaks out
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.