Jordan Neely subway death: Protesters clash with police; 11 arrested

The death of Jordan Neely - for a second time - is being discussed in a previously scheduled council committee meeting. Darla Miles has the story.

NOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Protesters took to the street Monday night in New York City after the death of Jordan Neely.

There were clashes with police near the Broadway-Lafayette St Station, where Neely died after he was put in a chokehold by a bystander.

The NYPD confirmed that there were 11 arrests made. A Molotov cocktail was also found on the ground.

There have been protests every night since the story first came to light last week.

A grand jury is expected to decide if Marine veteran Daniel Penny will face criminal charges for Neely's death.

Neely had a history of mental illness.

On Saturday, a group of protesters stopped subway service for a time when they got in front of a train on the Upper East Side.

