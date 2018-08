The team behind Jacob's Pickles decided pickle-flavored soft serve should exist, and it's actually delicious.At least that's what we think -- and so do most people who try it, said Glenroy Brown, executive chef of Lucky Pickle Dumpling Co. and pickle ice cream co-creator. Lucky Pickle Dumpling Co ., an Upper West Side pop-up, dishes out gigantic servings of chartreuse soft serve topped with pickle slices for $5 a pop.Although most customers assume the treat's briny or sour, Brown said it has a surprisingly refreshing taste."I know it's called pickle ice cream, but it's not what it sounds like. We use fresh-pressed cucumber, so it gives it a nice, light, balanced flavor profile," he said.Just like pickle flavored ice cream, Lucky Pickle Dumpling Co. was the brainchild of Jacob Hadjigeorgis, owner of local-favorite Jacob's Pickles, and Brown. Although the two are more familiar with American and southern cuisines, they decided to try their hand in fast-casual dumplings.And the experimentation didn't end there. Hadjigeorgis and Brown developed the pickle soft serve recipe from scratch, and Brown said it took them a total of 3 hours."We wanted to do a unique dessert. No one had it, so we just kind of created it ourselves," he said.If you dare try pickle-flavored ice cream, head to Lucky Pickle Dumpling Co. at 513 Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.----------