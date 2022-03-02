Education

NYC Schools Chancellor Banks unveils 4 pillars for 'new normal' in the public school system

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Chancellor Banks talks about importance of teaching kids to read

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks, in his first major policy announcement, unveiled four pillars in creating a "new normal" in the public school system.

He said 120,000 families left the city public school system in the past five years.

"You wrap your mind around that for a moment. 120,000 families decided to vote with their feet. That's an indictment of the work that we have done," and he said most left before the pandemic began.

Banks noted that there is a man who regularly stands outside Tweed Courthouse holding a sign about teaching students to read. "He's brilliant in his simplicity and it's profound. Teach the kids to read."

Repeating a frequent refrain, Banks blasted the bureaucracy of the Education Department.

"I've met really smart committed people putting in long hours," Banks said. "And yet the results we have as a school system is completely dysfunctional."

In one major initiative targeting the bureaucracy, Banks announced he is eliminating the executive superintendent position, created by former schools chancellor Carmen Farina.

He will instead "booster" the superintendent position to give them more power and funds.

"We have not gotten the level of value added to our schools that is needed in that position," the chancellor said.

Banks ticked through the four pillars of the school system.

- "Reimagining the student experience" to make students more eager to attend school and to graduate them with a pathway to the middle class.

- Scale and sustain things that work. Find the schools with practices that work and spread that news throughout the city. He plans to will bring back a program created by Chancellor Farina to showcase schools that work.

- Prioritize wellness and its impact on student success, like healthy meals, a particular focus of the mayor. "Healthy food. It's really, really important. That's not just about meatless Mondays or vegan Fridays. But it's about educating our young people about how to eat properly. You have to get to them at the earliest ages to make that happen."

- Partnerships with parents "as true partners in the work we are doing. I want to make sure that our parents are part of this process, and not a photo op after the decision have already been made."

Banks added that he didn't come into this position for a job. "I didn't come here for a job. I already had a job. I had a good job. I loved the work I was doing at Eagle Academy, it was transformative work, talking about the issues of black and brown boys, who sit at the bottom of all the indicators."



MORE NEWS | How you can help local organizations support Ukrainians after Russia's attack
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth explains how Americans can offer some help to Ukrainians after Russia's invasion of the country.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york cityeric adamsnew york city schoolsstudents
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Feces attack suspect released without bail, rearrested in hate crime
Mask mandate lifted for students in most NY school districts
Russia batters Ukraine; both sides say ready for more talks
Restaurant worker punched in face by alleged take-out thief
You can order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests next week
Police searching for man they believe assaulted 7 Asian women in 1 day
AccuWeather: Best bet
Show More
'Dancing' pro Maksim now safe in Poland after fleeing Ukraine
COVID Updates: NYC contact tracing program set to end next month
Ash Wednesday marks beginning of Christian season of Lent
FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
Key takeaways of President Biden's State of the Union address
More TOP STORIES News