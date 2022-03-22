Daycare director in Manhattan accused of sharing racist social media posts

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11667577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> About one-third of new COVID-19 cases are the new BA-2 subvariant which has been described as more transmissible

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The owner of a daycare in Manhattan is under investigation over racist social media posts.Outraged parents shared the messages with Eyewitness News, and now the owner of the daycare, Battery Park City Nursery, is giving his side of the story.There was a Facebook post calling former President Barack Obama a traitor and using anti-Black racial slurs repeatedly, and a repost from Make Michigan Great Again attacking Congress member Ilhan Omar.Another blamed China for the coronavirus followed by an anti-Asian joke, and there was an obscene photo of a naked baby urinating with the caption, "I piss on coronavirus."The photos of posts from 2019 to 2020 were shared exclusively with Eyewitness News by parents."He said it was a prophecy that came true, about the N-word," said a parent, who wished to remain anonymous. "He said it was a prophecy that wasn't even my own words, but look, Black Lives Matter it came true. We were just disgusted and appalled."A parent also didn't want her identity used for fear of retaliation."Their response to it was, 'If you don't like it, then leave the school," she said. "And some parents, we don't have that option."She said she's been facing threats and intimidation from the Battery Park City Nursery and from other parents for speaking out."It is a very vulnerable, terrible situation to be in," she said.Councilmember Chris Marte said he advised the mother to remove her child from the daycare because of the threats."I was outraged," Marte said. "I was disgusted."He says the mother is not alone.The Department of Education and the Special Commissioner of Investigation for the New York City School District have launched investigations.The Battery Park City Nursery receives city funding through the Universal Pre-Kindergarten program."I think he should be immediately removed if he hasn't been and make sure that if he has any oversight over any other daycare whether it's publicly funded or privately funded," Marte said.The executive director of the daycare released a statement on the matter."I think people took my posts out of context and marked me as racist without knowing me," the owner said. "When I reposted the posts in question, I did not do it with any intentions of race or bias. I do understand that others may have perceived my repost with malice, and I truly apologize for the misconception. But the posts do not define me or who I am."Eyewitness News has reached out to DOE for comment but has not heard back.----------