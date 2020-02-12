Dead cats, 2 feet of human feces found in Long Island home: Police

LYNBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- Dozens of cats both living and dead were found in a home on Long Island, along with two feet of human feces in the bathtub.Nassau County police and Hazmat teams are on the scene after a neighbor reported the situation to police, and the woman who lives in the home was taken to the hospital Tuesday.Authorities say they found two deceased cats and at least 11 live ones, and they believe others are hiding in the home.The cats will be checked, police say, and once they are ready to be released, they will be taken to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter.Police are unsure how many cats are inside, but they believe it could be as many as 30.Officials expect to be back on the site on Thursday.----------