Dead cats, 2 feet of human feces found in Long Island home: Police

LYNBROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- Dozens of cats both living and dead were found in a home on Long Island, along with two feet of human feces in the bathtub.

Nassau County police and Hazmat teams are on the scene after a neighbor reported the situation to police, and the woman who lives in the home was taken to the hospital Tuesday.

Authorities say they found two deceased cats and at least 11 live ones, and they believe others are hiding in the home.

The cats will be checked, police say, and once they are ready to be released, they will be taken to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter.

Police are unsure how many cats are inside, but they believe it could be as many as 30.

Officials expect to be back on the site on Thursday.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lynbrooknassau countyanimal crueltyanimals in perilcats
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Worker electrocuted while on cherry picker outside NY building
Toddler found riding tricycle alone in cold after daycare escape
2-year-old stares in awe at Target ad featuring boy like him
Low bridge crashes persist in NY despite costly attempts at fix
$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in NJ
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
Car with 1-year-old inside towed by repo man in New Jersey
Show More
Woman hit with hammer during Brooklyn robbery attempt
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
2 arrested on LI after sting into senior phone scam
MTA bus driver attacked after not stopping for passenger
Steel beam crashes through MI man's windshield on highway
More TOP STORIES News