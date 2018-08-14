Deadly bridge collapses throughout recent history

EMBED </>More Videos

At least 26 people are dead after a bridge collapse in Italy. Take a look back at other fatal bridge incidents in recent history. (AP Photo/Gael Cornier)

At least 26 people are dead after a bridge in Italy collapsed during a violent storm, sending vehicles plunging nearly 150 feet into a heap of rubble. Here's a look at other deadly bridge collapses around the world:
  • A high-speed train derailed in Hanover, Germany, in June 1998, and its flipping cars caused an overpass to collapse, killing 101 people.
  • A bridge near Gueckedou, Guinea, collapsed under the weight of a truck in 2007, killing 65 people.
  • More than 50 people died in March 2001 when a pillar on a 116-year-old bridge in Lisbon, Portugal, failed, sending a tour bus and two vehicles into the Douro River.
  • An estimated 50 people were killed when heavy rains caused a bridge to collapse in Aflou, Alergia, in October 1995.
  • Forty-two people were killed in Oakland, California, during the Loma Prieta earthquake in 1998 when the Cypress Street Viaduct collapsed onto the Nimitz Freeway below.


ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldhistorybridgeengineeringloma prieta earthquake
Top Stories
States of emergency follow flooding in NJ, NY
Cops: Woman in fatal stabbing said she had to 'rid house of evil'
At least 26 dead in bridge collapse in Italy
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
AccuWeather: Storms continue, but clearing skies on the way
Report: More than 1,000 children abused by priests in PA
2018 Connecticut Primary Results
Man critically injured in hit-and-run with dump truck in Queens
Show More
Man in custody after boy riding bike struck in Queens
Nearly 3-year project on Route 495 Bridge starts Friday
Man critically hurt after being stabbed in neck in the Bronx
FBI warns cyber criminals may try to launch massive ATM heist
Mayor de Blasio signs cap on ride-share vehicles into law
More News