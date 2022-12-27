  • Watch Now
23-year-old arrested in Orange County death investigation of toddler

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 5:28PM
Man charged in death of girlfriend's 3-year-old in Orange County
Officials say Gianni Sellers is charged with second degree murder in an incident that happened in June of 2022.

WALLKILL, New York (WABC) -- A 23-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a 3-year-old in Orange County.

Officials say Gianni Sellers is charged with second degree murder in an incident that happened in June of 2022.

At 7:58 a.m. on June 2, police found an unresponsive child in a residence on Edward Diana Way. The child was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Sellers was arrested over six months later on December 16. He is the boyfriend of the child's mother, officials said.

Wallkill detectives have been investigating this incident with New York State police.

