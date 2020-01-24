Poor Bambi! Clumsy deer gets stuck in Kentucky homeowner's pool

When officers arrived at a home outside Lexington, they found the deer trapped inside a pool, clinging to the edge.
The frightened deer appeared unable to move and floated in the water as police tried to coax it out.
With the help of the homeowner, the deer was finally pulled out of the chilly water and quickly ran away.
You never know what a day on patrol will bring!— Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) January 22, 2020
Watch what happened Monday morning when Officer Flannery responded to a home in a rural part of Fayette County.
🔈 Sound on! 🔈 pic.twitter.com/r6wrieHZgH
