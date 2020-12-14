Deli worker beaten, robbed in Bronx; gunman caught on camera

By Eyewitness News
MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is wanted beating and armed robbery inside a Bronx deli, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened on Wednesday, December 2 on East 160th Street in Morrisania around 6:15 a.m.

The 22-year-old store employee was confronted by the gunman who took money from the cash register.

Then, a struggle broke out and the attacker hit the employee with his gun several times in the back of the head, causing a cut.

The gunman got away with just $7 dollars from the cash register and ran away on foot.

The employee was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Woman shot after turning down gunman's advances may be paralyzed

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisaniabronxnew york cityrobberybeatingarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st NY COVID shot given to critical care nurse in Queens
Winter Storm Watch: Here's how much snow to expect
COVID Live Updates: Mayor de Blasio briefing
Indoor dining ends in NYC as winter storm approaches
Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment
Electors meet to formally choose Biden as next president
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Rain and wet snow
Gmail, YouTube down briefly as Google suffers brief outage
Man killed by police after opening fire on officers following Christmas concert at St. John the Divine
Rally held at Staten Island bar to protest indoor dining shutdown
NJ's 1st COVID vaccines to be administered Tuesday, Gov. Murphy says
More TOP STORIES News