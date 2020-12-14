Deli worker beaten, robbed in Bronx; gunman caught on camera

MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) -- A man is wanted beating and armed robbery inside a Bronx deli, and it was all caught on camera.It happened on Wednesday, December 2 on East 160th Street in Morrisania around 6:15 a.m.The 22-year-old store employee was confronted by the gunman who took money from the cash register.Then, a struggle broke out and the attacker hit the employee with his gun several times in the back of the head, causing a cut.The gunman got away with just $7 dollars from the cash register and ran away on foot.The employee was not seriously injured.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------