Deliveryman and friend stabbed on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A deliveryman and a friend who came to his aid were both stabbed on the Upper West Side Tuesday night.

The 44 year old victim was making a food delivery at West 82nd Street at around 9:50 p.m. when an unknown man approached him and said, "What are you doing here? This is our area."

The man then stabbed the deliveryman in the left bicep.

A 20-year-old friend of the victim intervened, and was stabbed in the torso.



Both victims were taken to St Luke's Hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests were made.

