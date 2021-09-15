Deliveryman and friend stabbed on Upper West Side

The 44 year old victim was making a food delivery at West 82nd Street at around 9:50 p.m. when an unknown man approached him and said, "What are you doing here? This is our area."
The man then stabbed the deliveryman in the left bicep.
A 20-year-old friend of the victim intervened, and was stabbed in the torso.
Both victims were taken to St Luke's Hospital and are expected to survive.
The suspect fled the scene and no arrests were made.
ALSO READ | Boyfriend of missing Long Island native issues statement through lawyer
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip