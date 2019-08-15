Delta tug operator at JFK Airport killed on the job

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Delta airlines is investigating after one of their employees was killed at JFK Airport on Wednesday.Officials with Port Authority say a tug operator was hit by a tug at the Terminal 4 ramp side around 3:30 p.m.Delta said they are conducting a full investigation and released the following statement:"The Delta team is grieving today following the loss of one of our own. We are extremely saddened by the passing of a JFK below-wing employee and have extended our full support to his family and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time."----------