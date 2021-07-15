Food & Drink

Earn $100K as McCormick's new Director of Taco Relations

EMBED <>More Videos

McCormick hiring Director of Taco Relations

NEW YORK -- A major spice company is looking to pay someone $100,000 to eat tacos for four months.

McCormick is hiring its very first Director of Taco Relations.

This person will be the official eyes and ears for all things taco.

Not only will they keep tabs on social media but they will also develop recipes, travel, and innovate new Street Taco seasoning mixes in the McCormick lab.

If you think you're a fit, McCormick is asking you to submit a creative video, no longer than two minutes long, showing why you deserve the job.

One additional supplemental set of materials may be submitted, like a combined cover letter and resume, via a single Word or PDF file.

You must be able to work remotely up to 20 hours a week from September-December 2021.

The deadline to submit is Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkemploymenttacosjobs
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD battle ongoing violence, gang war in NYC as Cuomo, Adams meet
Tri-State battles pockets of areas with low vaccination rates
Spray sunscreens recalled due to benzene traces
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid
Tips to beat the heat amid rising summer temperatures
2 bodies found at former Versace mansion
First child tax credit payments have been sent | What you need to know
Show More
Fotis Dulos lawyers banned from discussing case for 40 years
7 things to know about the child tax credit
COVID Updates: Concern about Delta variant and children
Chilling 911 calls from Fla. condo collapse reveal chaos
Laundromat employee punched, hit in head with vase
More TOP STORIES News