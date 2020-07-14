Dismembered body found in multi-million dollar condo in NYC: Sources

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6317383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD is investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in the East Tremont section of the Bronx.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials are investigating a suspicious death on the Lower East Side.Authorities responded to the scene no the 7th floor at 365 East Houston St. just after 3:30 p.m.Sources tell Eyewitness News police have found a dismembered body inside the $2.4 million condo.According to a 911 call, a family member told police she found a decapitated body with limbs cut off.The victim is a male and lived in the apartment.Few other details were released.----------