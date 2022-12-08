Disney+ Basic, new ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month, now available

In addition, Disney+ is now offering three bundles with its sister platforms Hulu and ESPN+.

BURBANK, Calif. -- Disney+ is offering a new way for subscribers to save.

The Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday that Disney+ Basic, a new ad-supported tier costing $7.99 per month, is now available in the U.S.

This tier includes the full catalog of Disney+ content, from original series to movies from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic and more.

In addition, Disney+ is now offering three bundles with its sister platforms Hulu and ESPN+ -- including a new one that combines Hulu's ad-supported tier and the new Disney+ Basic package for just $9.99 per month.

That represents big savings, considering that "Hulu with Ads" alone costs $7.99 per month. Another tier that combines all three services with ads costs $12.99 per month.

"Today's launch marks a milestone moment for Disney+ and puts consumer choice at the forefront," said Michael Paull, president, Direct to Consumer. "With these new ad-supported offerings, we're able to deliver greater flexibility for consumers to enjoy the full breadth and depth of incredible storytelling from The Walt Disney Company."

Disney first announced that it would be introducing an ad-supported tier in March, saying that it sees it "as a building block" in the company's goal of reaching 230 million to 260 million long-term subscribers by the 2024 fiscal year. Disney+ has 164.2 million global subscribers as of November.

Existing Disney+ subscribers have the option to switch to the Basic plan for $7.99/month. Those that choose to remain a Premium subscriber for $10.99/month or $109.99/year require no further action.

