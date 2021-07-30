localish

Check Out the All-New Disney+ "The Stories Continue" Tour

Disney+ "The Stories Continue" Tour

NEW YORK -- Are you a fan of Disney+ shows like Loki and The Mandalorian? Join High School Musical the Musical the Series star Andrew Barth Feldman as he checked out the all-new Disney+ "The Stories Continue" Tour!

"I'm losing my mind!" Says Andrew, looking around at all of the different props and activities at the tour's stop in New York City's Flat Iron District. "This day is perfect, you have to come check this out, it's incredible," he says.

"I'm a really big Loki fan, so I loved seeing the Loki props over there, especially the Tempad," said another fan who was excited to check out props from the hit Disney+ show, Loki. Other props included the helmet from The Mandalorian, Olivia Rodrigo's iconic red dress from the season one finale of High School Musical the Musical the Series, and so much more!

With props from your favorite Disney+ shows and movies, special photo moments, giveaways, live entertainment, and so much more, you just have to check it out!

The tour will be at the Flatiron Building in NYC on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25 from 11am-7pm. Learn more at Disney.com/DisneyPlusTour.

