Dixie fire fatalities: First responder dies battling northern California blaze

A representative with CAL FIRE told ABC sister station KXTV in Sacramento the individual was suffering from a previous illness.
The first responder was an assistant fire engine operator with the Lassen National Forest, according to a spokesperson. He died on Saturday.
Three other first responders battling the fire have been injured.
The Dixie Fire has burned more than 889,000 acres across five northern California counties, and is 56% contained, making it the second largest recorded wildfire in California history.
#DixieFire above the Cresta Dam, Feather River Canyon in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama Counties is 889,001 acres and 56% contained. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo, @CALFIRETGU, @CALFIRELMU, @LassenNF and @NatlParkServicehttps://t.co/vMYsruB5cn pic.twitter.com/1aJXVeSbQM— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 5, 2021
