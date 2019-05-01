Sentencing postponed for DJ Jinx Paul killer after felony sex abuse arrest

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Sentencing was postponed Wednesday for the hit-and-run driver who killed popular radio host DJ Jinx Paul after authorities revealed he was recently arrested on felony sex abuse charges in violation of his plea agreement.
Kevin Ozoria, 28, of Upper Manhattan, had pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and was supposed to be sentenced to five years of probation and 100 hours in the Choices and Consequences program.
His bail has been revoked, and he was remanded into custody.
He surrendered to authorities several days after the December 19, 2016, crash that killed the Mega 97.9 FM host, whose real name was Jean Paul Guerrero. After he was released due to a lack of evidence, he surrendered once again in 2017.
At the time, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez released the following statement:
"Instead of calling an ambulance or offering aid, this defendant left the scene of a crash after a beloved member of our community, Jean Paul Guerrero, a.k.a., DJ Paul Jinx, was struck and killed. This was a challenging case with multiple witnesses who refused to cooperate, but I was committed to working with his family and getting justice for Mr. Guerrero. This defendant has now taken responsibility and been held to account for his actions. I extend my sincerest condolences to his family and friends, who remained dedicated to getting justice and I hope they find some small solace in today's guilty plea to the top count, a felony. I am committed to keeping our streets safe for all pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers."
On the night of the crash, Guerrero had finished a DJ gig at a party in East New York. He was crossing the street when he was struck.
At the time, detectives were looking into Ozoria's vehicle, which police said was dropped off at a body shop in Brooklyn with a broken windshield after the fatal crash.
The person who had dropped off the car asked the shop owner to park the car in the shop and not on the street, which raised some suspicion with the shop owner.
He later called the police after seeing a news report about the popular DJ's death.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Sentencing postponed for DJ Jinx Paul killer after felony sex abuse arrest
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News