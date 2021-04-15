DMX honored with candlelight vigil in Westchester County hometown

The vigil took place in Mount Vernon, to celebrate the life and legacy of Earl Simmons, otherwise known as rapper DMX.
He died on Friday at White Plains Hospital at the age of 50.
Although he grew up in Yonkers, DMX kept close ties with his hometown of Mount Vernon throughout his career.
DMX was not only known in for his music, but also for his commitment to his community.
He helped others through food distributions, safety initiatives and also helped formerly incarcerated people start over.
In addition to Mount Vernon, members of the Bronx community paid tribute to DMX by unveiling a mural of the rapper on Tuesday.
