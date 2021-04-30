Woman's dog killed in Long Island hit and run; Sketch of suspect released

SELDEN, Long Island (WABC) -- A dog was killed in a hit and run on Long Island, and Suffolk County police are hoping a sketch will lead to the arrest of the woman responsible.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on April 23 on Pine Street in Selden, where a now heartbroken Mildred Perez was walking with her granddaughter Jayla and her Toy Poodle Romeo.

She said a dark-colored SUV fatally struck her therapy dog and just kept going.

"I love him so much," she said. "I sleep with my dog, eat with my dog, work with my dog, everything with my dog."

She said she reached into the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver.

"She force me out," she said.

Jayla said the driver said, "I'm so sorry," and then took off.

Romeo was not leashed at the time.

"There can never be restitution made for a loss like this," neighbor Debbie Inga said. "Because there's not going to be another Romeo."

The family has two other dogs, Juliette and Sophia, but they say their lives are not the same.

"Romeo is so cute," Jayla said.

They want closure, and for the driver to do the right thing.

The suspect was described as a woman in her 30s with shoulder-length blonde hair.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, though the charge of leaving the scene would likely be just a traffic violation.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

