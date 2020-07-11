Family desperate to find dog stolen with running car in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for a dog stolen along with his owner's vehicle in Brooklyn.

The incident was reported Friday afternoon outside a Petco on 37th Street.

Calvin, a tan 2-year-old French bulldog, was left inside the car while the motor was running.

When the owner returned, both the vehicle and dog were gone.

Police are trying to track down both the dog and the car -- but the family says it is offering a reward of $1,000 for the pup's safe return.

