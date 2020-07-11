SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search is on for a dog stolen along with his owner's vehicle in Brooklyn.
The incident was reported Friday afternoon outside a Petco on 37th Street.
ALSO READ | Baby muskox named after 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek
Calvin, a tan 2-year-old French bulldog, was left inside the car while the motor was running.
When the owner returned, both the vehicle and dog were gone.
Police are trying to track down both the dog and the car -- but the family says it is offering a reward of $1,000 for the pup's safe return.
ALSO READ | Student who worked as trash collector to pay for college accepted to Harvard Law School
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Family desperate to find dog stolen with running car in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News