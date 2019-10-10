Dogs seized, at least 1 arrested in animal cruelty raids on Long Island, in New York City

Tremendous work by the NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad @NYPDPaws & the Grand Larceny Division—with our partners in the @ASPCA—in rescuing 28 dogs as part of a large-scale, ongoing animal cruelty investigation. Impressive and important work. Well done! @peta pic.twitter.com/10LZU27Tvh — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) October 10, 2019

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Dozens of dogs have been seized and at least one person arrested in a pair of raids on Long Island and in New York City Thursday morning.Police wouldn't reveal many details other than to say the raids were part of a large-scale ongoing animal cruelty investigation.Authorities raided a home on Cooper Street in Uniondale at dawn, seizing several dogs and arresting at least one person.The animals appeared to be pit bull terriers, but that has not been confirmed, and they were all said to be alive even though their conditions were not released.The investigation involved Nassau County police, the NYPD and the ASPCA, but details have not been confirmed, including whether the case involves a possible dog fighting ring.The second raid happened on 162nd Street in Washington Heights, where 28 dogs were rescued.The suspect has not been identified, and charges have not yet been announced.This story will be updated as more information becomes available.----------