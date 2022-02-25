localish

The Power of The Melanie Dolls!

By Chaz Miller
EMBED <>More Videos

The Power of The Melanie Dolls!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Datreese Thomas was struggling when she came up with the idea to create The Melanie Dolls, which is a Black doll company aimed at inspiring, educating, and empowering young girls.

"I was eventually going to have to go back home," said Thomas, a San Antonio native who attends the University of Houston. "I got so low."

Thomas says she prayed "a great prayer," and came up with the idea for The Melanie Dolls.

"I'm just glad people are becoming aware of the lack of Black representation in retail," said Thomas. "I've gotten back such positive reviews."

Her first doll, which was inspired by Breonna Taylor, sold out instantly thanks to a TikTok post that went viral.

Thomas plans to release a doll inspired by Angela Davis later this year.

So what makes The Melanie Dolls different than any other product on the market?

"Truth," she said. "I feel like I created each doll from a truthful spot in myself that properly represents Black people."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonsmall businessblack history monthktrkafrican americansblack owned businesslocalishtoysrace and culture
LOCALISH
The Power of The Melanie Dolls!
Nurses go above and beyond to help N.J. man receive lung transplant
OC museum showcases vintage Segerstrom Shelby car collection
This 'Lil Baker' is only 8 years old with her own business
TOP STORIES
Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Woman savagely beaten with hammer in NYC subway robbery
Adams promises return to normalcy, schools end outdoor mask mandate
LIVE: Biden to nominate Ketanji Brown Jackson as Supreme Court pick
Uniondale man wins $10 mil on NY Lottery Scratch-off, again!
CDC to ease COVID mask guidelines for 70% of country
Sally Kellerman, original 'Hot Lips' Houlihan in 'M*A*S*H', dies at 84
Show More
AccuWeather: Blustery and cold after storm moves out
School bus employees attacked in parking lot
TikTok eyed after 4 more pellet gun shootings on Long Island
Sean Penn in Ukraine's capital city as Russia presses its invasion
TikTok star to face alleged stalker in court
More TOP STORIES News