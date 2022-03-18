Domenico DeMarco, founder of Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn, dies at 85

DeMarco's daughter broke the news on social media.
DeMarco, or 'Dom' as he was called, immigrated to New York from Italy in 1959 and opened Di Fara on Avenue J in Midwood in 1965.
His pizza quickly built up a following, and over the decades, it was consistently ranked among the best slices in the city.
Di Fara's in Midwood was closed on Thursday.
There are also family-pwned shops in Williamsburg and Las Vegas.
His daughter's message did not reveal what DeMarco died from.
