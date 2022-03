Domenico DeMarco, founder of Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn, dies at 85

EMBED >More News Videos Leaders in the cannabis industry gathered Wednesday for a massive conference touting the economic benefits of legalized marijuana to New Jersey. Eyewitness News reporter Anthony Johnson has more.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- He was considered the Patriarch of Pizza for generations of New Yorkers - Domenico DeMarco, the founder of the renowned Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn has died at the age of 85.DeMarco's daughter broke the news on social media DeMarco, or 'Dom' as he was called, immigrated to New York from Italy in 1959 and opened Di Fara on Avenue J in Midwood in 1965.His pizza quickly built up a following, and over the decades, it was consistently ranked among the best slices in the city.Di Fara's in Midwood was closed on Thursday.There are also family-pwned shops in Williamsburg and Las Vegas.His daughter's message did not reveal what DeMarco died from.