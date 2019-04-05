Domino's delivery man helps NYPD nab Manhattan robbery suspect

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Domino's delivery man is being hailed as a hero after he helped police officers nab a robbery suspect in Manhattan.

It happened on March 29 on the Upper West Side, as NYPD Sergeant William Rivera and his Neighborhood Coordination Officers were hunting for perpetrators wanted for robbing a female victim of her AirPod headphones.

The NYPD posted about the incident on Facebook, saying the team had almost given up the manhunt one hour after the robbery when they spotted one of the suspects.

The suspect allegedly ignored officers' verbal instructions to stop and began running across West 72nd Street toward Broadway.

The deliveryman, Alou Bathelu, who was riding a bicycle, saw the pursuit and yelled, "I'll stop him, officers!" police said.

He peddled ahead of the suspect and pulled the bicycle across his path, delaying him just long enough for Rivera and officers Jack Etter, Delilah Solis, Darnell Jones and Bridget Fanning to catch up and apprehend the suspect in a safe manner.

While the suspect was running, police say he was throwing fake $50 bills out of his pockets and that in addition to committing the robbery, he had also used the counterfeit cash at two stores where he bought small, cheap items with the fake bills to obtain real cash as change from the purchase.

Authorities say Lovell Ambrister has seven prior arrests that include robbery and grand larceny.

Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to thank the good Samaritan, writing, "At last! A reason for New Yorkers to consider Domino's. Kudos to the pizza delivery hero who help New York's Finest stop this robbery (in 30 minutes or less)."

