The Countdown: Latest on Mar-a-Lago FBI raid, Rushdie attack

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have the latest on the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago as federal agents dig deeper into former President Donald Trump's handling of classified information.

Here are the headlines from Monday night:

Politics With Averi Harper

Deputy Political Director Averi Harper joined Bill Ritter to discuss the latest in the FBI investigation into former President Trump, as well as the political climate in Washington as another round of primaries approaches.

Reaction On Salman Rushdie Attack

David Birdsell, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs at Kean University, reacts to the attack on author and New York intellectual Salman Rushdie.

Afghanistan 1 Year Later

Monday marked one year since the fall of Kabul. The Senior Director for Refugee Policy and Advocacy for the International Rescue Committee will discuss the state of that nation now.

Ask A Meteorologist: What is a heat belt?

Eyewitness News meteorologist Jeff Smith explains what an extreme heat belt is, and how it's expected to affect 100 million more Americans over the next few decades.

