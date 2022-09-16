At 'Don't Quit Your Day Job Dancers' dance company lifelong dreams take center stage

MARIN, Calif. -- By day they're human resources managers and building contractors, at night they glide across stage as performers. The "Don't Quit Your Day Job Dancers' dance company proves that dreams can live alongside any career path.

"We really want a passion and purpose in life, and I feel like my company has given that to people," expressed Doree Clark, the artistic director of Don't Quit Your Day Job Dancers. "They can dance at any age, any skill level, and they will fulfill the dream of performing that they might've had as a kid and never did it."

The performance company is home to community members with a range of professions, ages, and dance backgrounds.

"It was not a 20's or teenager group, it was a group of adults that wanted to dance," described Jennifer Gotti, a dancer and HR manager. "We've had people up until about age 90 that were dancing with us."

The Don't Quit Your Day Job Dancers perform "dansicals," a form of storytelling that weaves together movement and dialogue to convey meaningful messages. The company's upcoming show "The Wild Soul" encourages true self-expression.

"Part of that is cutting loose and enjoying what we have," said Michael Serecsko, a dancer and building contractor.

Dancer Amy Rankin-Williams added, "Our world is pretty intense, so a little bit of laughter and a little bit of touching somebody's heart, a little bit of inspiration goes a long way."

For more information about the Don't Quit Your Day Job Dancers and upcoming performances, visit here.