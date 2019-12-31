Dozens released from Long Island jails under new state bail reform law

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Three dozen people were released from the Nassau County and Suffolk County jail Tuesday as part of the New York State bail reform law that takes effect January 1."The women and men of the Sheriff's Department have worked diligently through this holiday season in coordinate with various other agencies to ensure that the release of persons from the Correctional Center as a result of the bail reform legislation will be accomplished in a safe, controlled and organized manner," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.Starting January 1, those charged with most misdemeanors and non-violent felonies will no longer have to post cash or bond in order to be released from jail while awaiting trial. It also stipulates that police officers must issue desk appearance tickets to most people charged with misdemeanors and Class E felonies, some of which are violent felonies.The New York State legislature passed the law last April, with the goal of the "Bail Elimination Act of 2019" to "reduce unnecessary pretrial incarceration and improve equity and fairness in the criminal justice system," according to the law.Supporters of the legislation argue the law prevents people from being held in jail just because they can't afford to pay for bail.Curran said 29 people were released Tuesday morning from the Nassau County Correctional Center, telling Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne that NICE bus service was increased on the route that includes the jail and that a local faith-based organization offered transportation for any people who required assistance.Law enforcement officials across the state have said the law will allow criminals who should be in jail to walk the streets. They said some of the crimes for which people will not be held on bail are considered violent felonies, including vehicular manslaughter, assault and burglary.GOP lawmakers and police from Long Island held a press conference Tuesday outside the Suffolk jail in Riverhead denouncing the new law, saying it will allow dangerous perpetrators of the law to be released into the very same communities where they committed their crimes."It is unconscionable to put the public's safety at risk to pander to criminal activity, but that's exactly what's happened under One Party Rule," state Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan (R-Smithtown) said. "Democrats have abandoned crime victims, law enforcement and public in favor of criminals."Senate Republicans are vowing to introduce legislation to counteract some of the measures, and Senator Phil Boyle introduced legislation Tuesday to allow judges to hold individuals on bail if they have committed a misdemeanor or felony within the previous five years."We are already seeing dangerous effects of these laws," Boyle said. "It's not a matter of if, but when tragedies will occur as a result of these changes."----------