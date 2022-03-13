Up Close: Dr. Chokshi reflects on pandemic ahead of final day as health commissioner

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, Dr. Dave Chokshi joins us as he gets set to step down as New York City's Health Commissioner.Dr. Chokshi has been the city's health commissioner for the last year and a half during the worst of the COVID pandemic.He steps down on Monday and will return to practice medicine full-time, but before he goes, Dr. Chokshi discussed where we stand in the battle against the virus and where go from here.Also ahead, we welcome back ABC's Aaron Katersky, who has been instrumental in covering the crisis in Ukraine.We talk to him about what he saw and heard, and his thoughts on what happens now.He tells us whether or not we can avoid a worst-case scenario.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.