up close

Up Close: Dr. Chokshi reflects on pandemic ahead of final day as health commissioner

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Up Close: Dr. Chokshi reflects on pandemic ahead of final day

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, Dr. Dave Chokshi joins us as he gets set to step down as New York City's Health Commissioner.

Dr. Chokshi has been the city's health commissioner for the last year and a half during the worst of the COVID pandemic.

He steps down on Monday and will return to practice medicine full-time, but before he goes, Dr. Chokshi discussed where we stand in the battle against the virus and where go from here.

Also ahead, we welcome back ABC's Aaron Katersky, who has been instrumental in covering the crisis in Ukraine.

We talk to him about what he saw and heard, and his thoughts on what happens now.

He tells us whether or not we can avoid a worst-case scenario.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citycoronavirus new york cityrussiawarukrainecoronavirusup closepoliticsu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: How NYC schools chancellor plans to fix 'broken' system
Up Close: How Russian invasion of Ukraine will impact U.S., Europe
Up Close: Former NYPD Commissioner Bratton talks about crime surge
Up Close: Murphy discusses NJ mask mandates, why he's dropping them
TOP STORIES
MoMA stabbing suspect caught on video during horrifying attack
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Police: 87-year-old woman pushed to the ground, suffers head injury
Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq
AccuWeather: Brisk and breezy
Hailey Bieber hospitalized for brain blood clot
Suspect wanted in shootings of sleeping homeless men in NYC
Show More
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
COVID NYC Update: Walkout ceremony planned for Dr. Chokshi's last day
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
How much snow fell in NYC, Tri-State after winter storm
NY college students overdose in FL from cocaine laced with fentanyl
More TOP STORIES News